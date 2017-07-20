

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A man who was mistakenly released from custody due to a clerical error back in January has surrendered to police.

Lingathasan Suntharamoorthy, 37, had been wanted on a Canada-wide warrant after he left the Toronto East courthouse on Jan. 20.

At the time, police said that Suntharamoorthy was mistakenly released due to a clerical error.

The exact charges he was facing were not released but police said that he was “known to be violent and dangerous” and warned residents not to approach him.

According to police, Suntharamoorthy surrendered at 32 Division the early hours of Thursday morning.

He has been charged with being unlawfully at large.