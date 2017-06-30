Man on motor assisted bicycle dies after being hit by vehicle in Acton
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Friday, June 30, 2017 8:31AM EDT
A 21-year-old man is dead after a collision between a motor-assisted bicycle and a vehicle in Halton Region early Friday morning.
Police say that the man was operating the bicycle on Church Street in Acton and was headed westbound when he was struck by a northbound SUV in the intersection with Main Street at around 2:10 a.m.
The man was rushed to Georgetown District Hospital following the collision but succumbed to his injuries a short time later.
The intersection was closed for about four hours while a reconstruction of the accident was completed.
Police say they will not be identifying the victim at this time.