

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police are looking into a possible connection between a shooting in the city’s east end early Friday morning and the murder of 16-year-old Zakariye Ali last weekend, CP24 has learned.

A group of about seven adults was walking along a walkway connecting an apartment building and a parking lot near Chester le Blvd. and Morecambe Gate at around 1:20 a.m. when a male suspect reportedly approached them from the other end.

Police say the suspect fired approximately five shots at the victims but did not hit any of them. He then fled to a waiting vehicle. That vehicle, described as a white Mazda or Nissan, was last seen travelling southbound on Victoria Park Avenue.

CP24 has learned that all seven people targeted in the shooting were either friends or relatives of Ali and had just left a unit at the apartment building when they were approached by the suspect.

Ali was fatally shot in the parking lot of Kingsview Village Junior School in the Dixon Road and Islington Avenue area on Oct. 8.