Man reportedly abducted during Oshawa home invasion located 'safe and sound'
The Durham Regional Police logo is seen in this file photo.
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, May 23, 2017 12:58PM EDT
OSHAWA, Ont. -- Police say a man reportedly abducted at gunpoint during a violent home invasion in Oshawa, Ont., has been located "safe and sound."
Investigators released no other details.
Last week, Durham regional police said a woman reported that three armed men entered her home and stole numerous items from the basement apartment.
They said the 31-year-old man was taken by armed men during the incident last Wednesday afternoon.
Police say the investigation continues.