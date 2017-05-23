

The Canadian Press





OSHAWA, Ont. -- Police say a man reportedly abducted at gunpoint during a violent home invasion in Oshawa, Ont., has been located "safe and sound."

Investigators released no other details.

Last week, Durham regional police said a woman reported that three armed men entered her home and stole numerous items from the basement apartment.

They said the 31-year-old man was taken by armed men during the incident last Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the investigation continues.