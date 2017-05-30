Man rescued after becoming trapped in coils at Humber Summit industrial site
A man was rescued from an industrial site near Weston Road and Finch Avenue early Tuesday morning.
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, May 30, 2017 5:20AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, May 30, 2017 5:31AM EDT
A man was rescued from an industrial site in Toronto’s Humber Summit neighbourhood early this morning after police say he became trapped between two coils of rolled metal.
Emergency crews were called to Fenmar Drive, near Weston Road and Finch Avenue, at around 3 a.m. and found a man trapped in the coils.
The man was extricated and rushed to a hospital.
Paramedics say his injuries are not life-threatening.
Police are on scene investigating the incident.