

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A man was rescued from an industrial site in Toronto’s Humber Summit neighbourhood early this morning after police say he became trapped between two coils of rolled metal.

Emergency crews were called to Fenmar Drive, near Weston Road and Finch Avenue, at around 3 a.m. and found a man trapped in the coils.

The man was extricated and rushed to a hospital.

Paramedics say his injuries are not life-threatening.

Police are on scene investigating the incident.