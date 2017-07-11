

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Toronto police have released surveillance camera images of a male suspect who allegedly tore open an elderly man’s pants pocket and stole his wallet in North York earlier this week.

On Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m., investigators say a 76-year-old man was walking out of a grocery store in the area of Keele Street and Lawrence Avenue West.

A male suspect allegedly approached him from behind, tore into his pants pocket and ripped out his wallet.

The suspect then fled the scene eastbound on Lawrence Avenue.

He is described as 25-30 years-old, standing five-feet-ten inches tall with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap with a white logo on the front and a white collared shirt, black pants and black and white running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-1200, or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 (TIPS).