

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in the city’s east end.

Toronto police said a man believed to be in his 20s was shot while driving near Victoria Park and Sloane avenues at around 8:40 p.m.

He was rushed to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

Four to five suspects fled in a minivan following the shooting, police said. There was no immediate suspect description available.