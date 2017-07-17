Man rushed seriously injured in east end shooting
Police respond to a shooting in near Victoria Park and Sloane avenues Monday July 17, 2017.
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Monday, July 17, 2017 9:58PM EDT
A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in the city’s east end.
Toronto police said a man believed to be in his 20s was shot while driving near Victoria Park and Sloane avenues at around 8:40 p.m.
He was rushed to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, Toronto Paramedic Services said.
Four to five suspects fled in a minivan following the shooting, police said. There was no immediate suspect description available.