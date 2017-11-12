Man rushed to hospital after Brampton stabbing
A Peel police cruiser is seen in this undated file photograph. (CP24/Tom Podolec)
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Sunday, November 12, 2017 8:48PM EST
A 35-year-old man has been rushed to hospital in critical condition after being stabbed multiple times in Brampton.
Officers responded to the area of Father Tobin and Moira Creek drives at around 7:55 p.m. to find the victim.
Peel Regional Police said two suspects fled in a dark-coloured vehicle. No detailed suspect description was immediately available.