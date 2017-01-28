

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A man has been taken to hospital after being stabbed in the city’s Carleton Village neighbourhood Saturday evening.

The stabbing happened in the area of St. Clair and Laughton avenues, Toronto police said.

Officers came across the victim – believed to be in his teens or early 20s – shortly before 8 p.m. He was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

Officers say one suspect was seen fleeing the scene. He is described as a thin black male, standing around six feet tall. He was unshaven and was wearing a green jacket and red shoes.