

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A 21-year-old man was rushed to hospital in serious but non-life threatening condition following an early-morning shooting in Etobicoke.

The shooting occurred at around 5:45 a.m. on Ardwick Boulevard, which is the vicinity of Finch and Islington avenues.

Police say that the victim was found inside a residence, however the shooting occurred outside.

The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his legs.

Police say they are looking for two male suspects in connection with the shooting.