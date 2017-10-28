Man rushed to hospital after early-morning shooting in Etobicoke
Evidence markers are shown at the scene of a shooting near Finch and Islington avenues on Saturday morning.
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Saturday, October 28, 2017 6:45AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, October 28, 2017 9:27AM EDT
A 21-year-old man was rushed to hospital in serious but non-life threatening condition following an early-morning shooting in Etobicoke.
The shooting occurred at around 5:45 a.m. on Ardwick Boulevard, which is the vicinity of Finch and Islington avenues.
Police say that the victim was found inside a residence, however the shooting occurred outside.
The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his legs.
Police say they are looking for two male suspects in connection with the shooting.