

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A man in his 20s was rushed to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries following a stabbing in the Annex early Saturday morning.

It happened near Bloor Street and Spadina Avenue just after 2:30 a.m.

Reports from the scene suggest that the man was located at the northeast corner of the intersection in front of a bank.

It is not known whether any arrests have been in connection with the stabbing.