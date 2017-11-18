Man rushed to hospital after early-morning stabbing in the Annex
Emergency crews attend to a victim after a stabbing near Bloor Street and Spadina Avenue on Saturday morning.
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Saturday, November 18, 2017 6:38AM EST
Last Updated Saturday, November 18, 2017 7:26AM EST
A man in his 20s was rushed to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries following a stabbing in the Annex early Saturday morning.
It happened near Bloor Street and Spadina Avenue just after 2:30 a.m.
Reports from the scene suggest that the man was located at the northeast corner of the intersection in front of a bank.
It is not known whether any arrests have been in connection with the stabbing.