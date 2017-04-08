

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A man was rushed to hospital with unspecified injuries after he was stabbed on Queen Street West overnight.

The man was found covered in blood near Queen Street and Tecumseth Street at around 3 a.m.

Reports from the scene indicate that the man was actually stabbed west of the location where he was found but made his way to Queen and Tecumseth streets, where he subsequently collapsed.

Police say that a suspect was last seen running westbound on Queen Street.

He is described as a brown male, who is clean-shaven, about five-foot-seven to five-foot-eight with a slim build. He was last seen wearing black-coloured clothing.

The current condition of the victim is not known.