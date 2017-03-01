

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One man has been rushed to hospital following a stabbing at a home in Brampton this morning.

It happened inside a residence near Avondale Boulevard and Birchbank Road, in the area of Steeles Avenue and Dixie Road.

The victim, who police say is in his 20s, was rushed to a Toronto area trauma centre for treatment.

His injuries are believed to be serious but not life-threatening.

One woman has been arrested in connection with the incident.