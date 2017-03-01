Man rushed to hospital after stabbing at home in Brampton
A police cruiser is shown at the scene of a fatal stabbing on Rainbow Crescent in Mississauga early Saturday morning. (Tom Stefanac)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, March 1, 2017 12:43PM EST
One man has been rushed to hospital following a stabbing at a home in Brampton this morning.
It happened inside a residence near Avondale Boulevard and Birchbank Road, in the area of Steeles Avenue and Dixie Road.
The victim, who police say is in his 20s, was rushed to a Toronto area trauma centre for treatment.
His injuries are believed to be serious but not life-threatening.
One woman has been arrested in connection with the incident.