Man rushed to hospital after stabbing in city's Garden District
File photo of an ambulance.
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Sunday, April 2, 2017 6:26AM EDT
Police are searching for a suspect after a man was stabbed multiple times in the city’s Garden District early Sunday morning.
According to police, at around 5 a.m., a man in his 20s was stabbed multiple times in the torso.
The victim was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition.
Police have not yet released any information on possible suspects.