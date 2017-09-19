Man rushed to hospital in critical condition after shooting downtown
A man is in hospital with critical injuries after a shooting near The Esplanade and Lower Jarvis Street. (Michael Nguyen/ CP24)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, September 19, 2017 5:27AM EDT
A man is in hospital this morning with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in the downtown core.
It happened on Henry Lane Terrace, near Lower Jarvis Street and The Esplanade at around 2 a.m.
Police say the shooting occurred inside a residential building in the area.
According to Toronto paramedics, the victim, who is believed to be in his 40s, was taken to a trauma centre in critical condition.
Investigators have not determined how many suspects were involved in the shooting.