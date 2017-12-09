Man rushed to hospital in serious condition after Scarborough stabbing
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Saturday, December 9, 2017 6:29AM EST
A man was taken to hospital in serious condition following a stabbing at a Scarborough apartment building early Saturday morning.
Paramedics say they were called to a building located at 10 Glen Everest Road near Kingston Road and Danforth Avenue at around 3:45 a.m.
One male was located at the scene and transported to hospital in serious but non-life threatening condition.
Paramedics say that the victim had sustained a single stab wound.
It is not known whether any arrests have been made in connection with the case.