

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A man was taken to hospital in serious condition following a stabbing at a Scarborough apartment building early Saturday morning.

Paramedics say they were called to a building located at 10 Glen Everest Road near Kingston Road and Danforth Avenue at around 3:45 a.m.

One male was located at the scene and transported to hospital in serious but non-life threatening condition.

Paramedics say that the victim had sustained a single stab wound.

It is not known whether any arrests have been made in connection with the case.