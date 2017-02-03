

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A man in his 30s has been rushed to hospital via emergency run after a stabbing in Scarborough on Friday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the Ellesmere and Meadowvale roads area at around 10:25 a.m. for reports of a stabbing.

Upon arrival, police say they located a victim who had been stabbed in the abdomen.

The victim was conscious and breathing at the time, police say.

Police say they have not yet confirmed where the stabbing took place.

No arrests have been made.