Man rushed to hospital with critical injuries after Brampton shooting
Police tape is shown in this file photo. (Graeme Roy/The Canadian Press)
Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com
Published Thursday, May 25, 2017 11:09PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, May 25, 2017 11:23PM EDT
A man was rushed to hospital with critical injuries on Thursday night following a shooting in Brampton.
Shots were fired at a residence on Desert Sand Drive and Rattlesanke Road, near Bramalea Road and Sandalwood Parkway East around 10:30 p.m.
The victim is in life-threatening condition, according to Peel paramedics.
Investigators are searching for a suspect in connection with the incident.
They say the suspect may have been driving a dark coloured vehicle last seen in the Desert Sand Drive and Rattlesnake Road area.