

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





A man was rushed to hospital with critical injuries on Thursday night following a shooting in Brampton.

Shots were fired at a residence on Desert Sand Drive and Rattlesanke Road, near Bramalea Road and Sandalwood Parkway East around 10:30 p.m.

The victim is in life-threatening condition, according to Peel paramedics.

Investigators are searching for a suspect in connection with the incident.

They say the suspect may have been driving a dark coloured vehicle last seen in the Desert Sand Drive and Rattlesnake Road area.