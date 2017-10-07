

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A man has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries following a collision on the Don Valley Parkway.

It happened in the southbound lanes of the highway near Eglinton Avenue at around 9:55 a.m.

All southbound lanes were initially blocked at Eglinton Avenue, though the highway fully reopened at around 11 a.m.

The victim is believed to be in his 20s, according to paramedics.