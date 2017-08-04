Man rushed to hospital with serious injuries suffered in Brampton incident
File photo of an ambulance.
Sandie Benitah, CP24.com
Published Friday, August 4, 2017 11:26AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, August 4, 2017 1:30PM EDT
A man has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries in Brampton Friday morning.
At first, authorities said the victim had been shot but then later said it appeared he suffered from a laceration.
Police released few details about the incident but confirmed the incident happened in a home on Pluto Drive.
No information has been given about possible suspects wanted in the case.