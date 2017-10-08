Man rushed to trauma centre after stabbing in Mississauga
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Sunday, October 8, 2017 6:15AM EDT
One man was rushed to hospital overnight following a stabbing in Mississauga, Peel paramedics confirm.
The exact location of the stabbing has not been released but paramedics say the incident occurred sometime around midnight.
The male victim was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries.
Police have not released any information on possible suspects.