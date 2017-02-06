Man rushed to trauma centre after stabbing in Mount Dennis
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Monday, February 6, 2017 1:59PM EST
One man has been rushed to hospital in serious condition after a stabbing in the city’s Mount Dennis neighbourhood.
It happened on Emmett Avenue, in the area of Eglinton Avenue and Jane Street, shortly before 1:30 p.m.
Paramedics say a male victim suffered multiple stab wounds and was taken to a trauma centre.
Toronto police have not yet released any information on possible suspects.