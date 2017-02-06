

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One man has been rushed to hospital in serious condition after a stabbing in the city’s Mount Dennis neighbourhood.

It happened on Emmett Avenue, in the area of Eglinton Avenue and Jane Street, shortly before 1:30 p.m.

Paramedics say a male victim suffered multiple stab wounds and was taken to a trauma centre.

Toronto police have not yet released any information on possible suspects.