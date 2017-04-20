Man rushed to trauma centre after stabbing in Port Union
A man was rushed to a trauma centre this morning with serious injuries after a stabbing in Port Union. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Thursday, April 20, 2017 5:18AM EDT
A man was rushed to hospital this morning after a stabbing in Scarborough's Port Union neighbourhood.
It happened near Old Kingston Road and Military Trail shortly after 1:30 a.m.
Police say it appears the victim was found outside in the parking lot of a strip plaza in the area.
The man was rushed to a trauma centre with what paramedics described as serious, possibly life-threatening injuries.
Police told CP24 that the man, who is believed to be in his 30s, is currently in stable condition.
No suspect information has been released.