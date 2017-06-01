

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One man was rushed to a trauma centre this morning after a stabbing in the city’s west end.

It happened near Bloor Street and Runnymede Road at around 2 a.m.

Paramedics say a male believed to be in his 20s was taken from the scene to a trauma centre to be treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still trying to determine exactly what took place.

No arrests have been made and police have not yet released any information on possible suspects.