Man rushed to trauma centre after stabbing in west end
Police are investigating a stabbing near Bloor Street and Runnymede Road. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Thursday, June 1, 2017 5:20AM EDT
One man was rushed to a trauma centre this morning after a stabbing in the city’s west end.
It happened near Bloor Street and Runnymede Road at around 2 a.m.
Paramedics say a male believed to be in his 20s was taken from the scene to a trauma centre to be treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police are still trying to determine exactly what took place.
No arrests have been made and police have not yet released any information on possible suspects.