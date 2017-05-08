Man rushed to trauma centre with serious injuries after downtown stabbing
This undated photo shows a Toronto police cruiser.
Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com
Published Monday, May 8, 2017 7:26PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, May 8, 2017 8:59PM EDT
A man believed to be in his 30s was rushed to a trauma centre with critical injuries after a stabbing in the downtown area on Monday evening.
It happened at Church and McGill streets, near Carlton Street around 7 p.m.
The victim is in critical, but not life-threatening condition.
According to investigators, there are between three and six outstanding suspects involved in this incident.