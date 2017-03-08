

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Police are searching for two suspects after a man was pistol-whipped and robbed by two suspects he believed were offering a laptop for sale in Etobicoke’s Mimico neighbourhood on Monday night.

Investigators say the victim responded to an online ad offering a laptop for sale.

He arranged to meet the sellers at a building in the area of Superior Avenue and Lakeshore Boulevard West on Monday night, sometime before 10 p.m.

Once he arrived at the building, two men appeared and identified themselves as the sellers of the laptop.

Police allege the two suspects struck the victim with a handgun before stealing his cash and a cell phone.

They then fled the scene on foot. Surveillance footage shows both suspects wore masks over their faces.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The first suspect is described as a black male in his early 20s. He was last seen wearing a black jacket with a hood, a black baseball cap and dark pants.

The second suspect is described as a black male with a light complexion in his early 20s. He was unshaven and was last seen wearing a grey Canada Goose jacket with a fur trimmed hood, black baseball cap with a Nike logo and grey Nike running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-2200, or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 (TIPS).