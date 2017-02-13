

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One man was sent to hospital this morning following what appears to be an altercation in the city's west end, Toronto police say.

It happened at around 4:30 a.m. near Bloor Street and Lansdowne Avenue.

Paramedics previously told CP24 that a male victim, who is believed to be in his 30s, was taken to a local hospital in serious condition following a stabbing but police say the man suffered only a minor laceration.

Investigators say alcohol is believed to be a factor in the incident.