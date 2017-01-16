Man sentenced to life in prison in beating death of Toronto nursing home resident
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Monday, January 16, 2017 10:26AM EST
Last Updated Monday, January 16, 2017 10:40AM EST
A 76-year-old man convicted of second-degree murder in the 2013 beating death of a fellow nursing home resident has been sentenced to life in prison.
A court previously heard that in March 2013, 76-year-old Peter Brooks attacked 72-year-old Jocelyn Dickson with a cane while she was in her bed at the Wexford Residence in Toronto’s east end.
He was later charged with second-degree murder in Dickson’s death.
Brooks was sentenced in a Toronto court Monday to life in prison with no chance of parole for 10 years.
- With files from The Canadian Press