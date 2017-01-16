

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 76-year-old man convicted of second-degree murder in the 2013 beating death of a fellow nursing home resident has been sentenced to life in prison.

A court previously heard that in March 2013, 76-year-old Peter Brooks attacked 72-year-old Jocelyn Dickson with a cane while she was in her bed at the Wexford Residence in Toronto’s east end.

He was later charged with second-degree murder in Dickson’s death.

Brooks was sentenced in a Toronto court Monday to life in prison with no chance of parole for 10 years.

- With files from The Canadian Press