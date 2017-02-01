

Rachael D'Amore, CP24.com





A 21-year-old man found guilty of manslaughter in connection with the death of a Markham woman last year has been sentenced to seven years in prison.

Jiarui (Jerry) Tang was charged with manslaughter in September of 2016 in the death of 36-year-old Ying Chun (Annie) Li.

Li was reported missing in June of 2016 and investigators later deemed her disappearance as suspicious.

On Jan. 6, 2017, investigators were called to a park near Yonge Street and Sheppard Avenue after a passerby spotted what was believed to be human remains.

Following a post-mortem examination, police concluded that the body found in the park was Li.

Tang, who pleaded guilty to manslaughter, was sentenced to seven years minus time served on Wednesday.

He will serve a total of six years and four-and-a-half months in prison.

According to a CP24 reporter inside the courtroom during the sentencing, the accused said, ‘I’m sorry about the death” when asked if he would like to make a statement.

The courtroom also heard a victim impact statement from the Li’s brother.