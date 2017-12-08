

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Toronto paramedics say a man in his 30s is in serious condition after he was struck by a vehicle while crossing Broadview Avenue in East York on Friday afternoon.

Toronto police say they were called to Broadview and Westwood avenues, north of Mortimer Avenue, sometime before 1:30 p.m. for a report about a pedestrian struck.

Paramedics said they arrived to find the man in serious condition. He was rushed to a hospital trauma center for treatment.

Police said the man was semi-conscious and breathing.

The driver of the vehicle involved remained at the scene.

Police say Broadview Avenue is closed in both directions at Westwood to allow for an investigation.