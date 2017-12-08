Man seriously hurt after being struck by car in East York
Police tape is seen in this undated file photo.
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Friday, December 8, 2017 2:02PM EST
Last Updated Friday, December 8, 2017 2:17PM EST
Toronto paramedics say a man in his 30s is in serious condition after he was struck by a vehicle while crossing Broadview Avenue in East York on Friday afternoon.
Toronto police say they were called to Broadview and Westwood avenues, north of Mortimer Avenue, sometime before 1:30 p.m. for a report about a pedestrian struck.
Paramedics said they arrived to find the man in serious condition. He was rushed to a hospital trauma center for treatment.
Police said the man was semi-conscious and breathing.
The driver of the vehicle involved remained at the scene.
Police say Broadview Avenue is closed in both directions at Westwood to allow for an investigation.