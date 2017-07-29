

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Toronto paramedics say a man in his 20’s is in serious condition after he was stabbed in the course of a fight in the city’s Little Italy neighbourhood on Saturday afternoon.

Police were called to the area of Roxton Road and Harrison Street, east of Ossington Avenue and south of Pope Francis Catholic School, just after 3 p.m. for a report of a fight underway.

Paramedics said they arrived to find a man in his 20’s suffering from a single stab wound to the torso.

He was taken to a hospital trauma centre in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

No suspect information was immediately available.