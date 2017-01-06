Man seriously hurt in Roncesvalles Village stabbing
Joshua Freeman
Published Friday, January 6, 2017
Last Updated Friday, January 6, 2017 11:24PM EST
A man believed in his 20s has been rushed to hospital after being stabbed in the Roncesvalles Village area.
The stabbing happened at around 3:20 p.m. near Dundas Street West and Lynd Avenue.
The man suffered a single stab wound to his torso and was rushed to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, Toronto Paramedic Services said.