

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Toronto paramedics say a man in his 20s is in serious condition after he was reportedly sprayed with acid from a chemical spill in a Scarborough industrial park on Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Chemical Court and Coronation Drive, north of East Point Park at 11:09 a.m. for a report of a chemical spill.

Paramedics arrived to find a man in his 20s suffering from injuries.

He was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

Toronto police suggested the incident may have occurred at a nearby business.