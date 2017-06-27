

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Two suspects are facing charges after a man was seriously injured in an assault behind a Brampton school on Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred in a field behind Pauline Vanier Catholic Elementary School, located near 56 Oaklea Blvd.

Peel police say a 44-year-old man was assaulted by two other men in the area.

He was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries and police say he is now in stable condition.

At short time after the assault, two suspects were arrested near the scene.

They will be charged with aggravated assault, police say.

No weapons were involved and police say the incident is not connected to the school or its students.