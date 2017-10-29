

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A man in his 40s has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a two-vehicle collision in Brampton.

Police, firefighters and paramedics responded to the crash near Harold Street and Stanley Court at around 7:50 p.m.

Images from the scene showed a Corvette with extensive damage resting atop a small Toyota Yaris in the driveway of a house.

Brampton Fire said one person had to be cut out of the wreckage by firefighters.

A 42-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries following the collision, Peel Regional Paramedic Services said.

It’s not yet clear what caused the crash.

Area roads were closed for a time but have since reopened.