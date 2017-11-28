Man seriously injured after drive-by shooting in Oakwood Village
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, November 28, 2017 5:53AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, November 28, 2017 8:26AM EST
A man has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after a drive-by shooting in Oakwood Village overnight.
It happened near Oakwood Avenue and Vaughan Road shortly after midnight.
Police told CP24 that a man in his 30s was walking with his father to a nearby bar when a car pulled up beside them.
One occupant of the vehicle starting shooting at the two men and the younger man was struck by a bullet.
The victim was taken to hospital for treatment, paramedics say, and his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
Police have not released any information on possible suspects.