

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed in the city’s east end.

Officers and paramedics were called to the area of Queen Street East and Parliament Street at around 3:30 p.m. after reports of a stabbing.

Toronto paramedic Services said they transported a man believed to be in his 50s to hospital with a stab wound to his torso. He was listed as being in serious condition.

There is no word so far about possible suspects or charges.