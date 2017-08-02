

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 59-year-old man has been taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries after a fail-to-remain collision in Scarborough on Wednesday morning.

It happened shortly before 1:30 a.m. near Sheppard Avenue East and Brimley Road.

Investigators say two vehicles collided near the intersection and one of the drivers, identified by police as a 59-year-old man, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle fled on foot, police say.

No arrests have been made.