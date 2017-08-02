Man seriously injured after fail-to-remain collision in Scarborough
A Toronto Paramedic Services ambulance is pictured.
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, August 2, 2017 7:21AM EDT
A 59-year-old man has been taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries after a fail-to-remain collision in Scarborough on Wednesday morning.
It happened shortly before 1:30 a.m. near Sheppard Avenue East and Brimley Road.
Investigators say two vehicles collided near the intersection and one of the drivers, identified by police as a 59-year-old man, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the second vehicle fled on foot, police say.
No arrests have been made.