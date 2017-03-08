

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after falling around 30 feet near the Rogers Centre downtown Wednesday night.

It happened at around 9:50 p.m. near Front Street and Blue Jays Way.

Toronto police said the man was being chased and jumped over the rail of a pedestrian bridge to try and get away.

It is not clear who was chasing the man.

The man was taken to hospital via emergency run. Toronto Paramedic Services said his injuries are described as serious.