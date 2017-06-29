Man seriously injured after shooting in Hamilton
Hamilton police are investigating after a man was shot early Thursday morning.
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Thursday, June 29, 2017 6:16AM EDT
A man was seriously injured after a shooting in Hamilton on Thursday morning.
The incident occurred at around 1:30 a.m. near Gibson Avenue and Cannon Street East.
Speaking to CP24 Thursday, Hamilton police said a man is receiving treatment is hospital after sustaining a gunshot wound.
No suspect description has been released and police say the investigation is ongoing.