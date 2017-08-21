

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing downtown this morning.

It happened at around 2:30 a.m. in the area of Adelaide and Maud streets, near Bathurst Street.

Police say there was a reported fight on the street in the area and a number of people were seen running and fleeing the area in a vehicle.

When officers responded to the scene, a male victim was found with multiple stab wounds in the back and stomach.

Paramedics say the male, who is believed to be 19 or 20 years old, was rushed from the scene to a hospital for treatment.

He is currently in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

The investigation is ongoing and police say they are seeking multiple men who were seen leaving in a vehicle.