

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One person is in custody after a male was stabbed inside an apartment building in the city’s east end this morning.

It happened in the area of Danforth Avenue and Drayton Avenue, near Coxwell Avenue, shortly after midnight.

Police say the male victim was seriously injured but his condition is not believed to be life-threatening.

Investigators have not released the age of the victim.

One male suspect was taken into custody following the incident.

Police say he will be facing an aggravated assault charge.

The stabbing is still under investigation.