

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One man was rushed to hospital in serious condition this morning after a stabbing in East York.

It happened shortly before 2:30 a.m. near Woodbine and Mortimer avenues.

Police say they believe the stabbing occurred after some type of altercation.

A man believed to be in his 30s was rushed from the scene to a trauma centre with stab wounds, paramedics say.

The man is in stable condition.

A second person was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

One person is in custody in connection with the incident, police say.