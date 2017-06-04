Man seriously injured after stabbing in East York
Police tape is seen in this undated file photo.
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Sunday, June 4, 2017 6:21AM EDT
One man was rushed to hospital in serious condition this morning after a stabbing in East York.
It happened shortly before 2:30 a.m. near Woodbine and Mortimer avenues.
Police say they believe the stabbing occurred after some type of altercation.
A man believed to be in his 30s was rushed from the scene to a trauma centre with stab wounds, paramedics say.
The man is in stable condition.
A second person was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
One person is in custody in connection with the incident, police say.