

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One man was taken to hospital in serious condition after a stabbing near Toronto’s Little Italy neighbourhood early Sunday morning.

Police and paramedics were called to the area of Bathurst and College streets at around 2:30 a.m. following an altercation between two males.

When first-responders arrived on scene, they found a man in his 20s suffering from stab wounds.

Paramedics say the victim was taken to hospital in serious condition.

The suspect fled the scene following the assault and has not yet been located.

Police are continuing to investigate.