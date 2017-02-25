Man seriously injured in downtown stabbing
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Saturday, February 25, 2017 4:54PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, February 25, 2017 5:25PM EST
A 34-year-old man has been taken to hospital after being stabbed multiple times downtown.
Police responded to a call on Dundas Street East, between Dalhouse and Mutual streets at around 4 p.m.
Toronto Paramedic Services said the victim was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries.
Police are asking anyone with information to get in touch with investigators.
There is no suspect description available so far.