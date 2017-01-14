Man seriously injured in Etobicoke stabbing
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Saturday, January 14, 2017 7:21PM EST
A man is in hospital and his relative has been taken into custody after a domestic dispute resulted in a stabbing in the Mt. Olive area in Etobicoke.
The stabbing happened at around 4:20 p.m.
A man in his 60s was taken to hospital with serious injuries, Toronto Paramedic Services said.
Toronto police said a 39-year-old man, a relative of the victim, was taken into custody.
There is no information about possible charges.