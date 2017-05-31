Man seriously injured in Humewood stabbing
Police investigate a stabbing in the area of St. Clair Avenue and Vaughan Road Wednesday May 31, 2017.
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, May 31, 2017 2:07PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, May 31, 2017 2:28PM EDT
A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a daylight stabbing in the Humewood area Wednesday afternoon.
The stabbing happened in the area of St. Clair Avenue and Vaughan Road at around 12:30 p.m.
There is no information about possible suspects so far.