Man seriously injured in Mississauga stabbing
A Peel police cruiser is seen in this undated file photograph. (CP24/Tom Podolec)
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Sunday, November 5, 2017 11:14PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, November 5, 2017 11:24PM EST
A male victim has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing in Mississauga.
It happened near Wrenwood Road and Darcel Avenue at around 11 p.m.
Peel Regional Police said the stabbing occurred as part of a street robbery.
Peel Regional Paramedic Services said a man believed to be in his 20s was rushed to a trauma centre with serious injuries following the stabbing.
Police are investigating.