Man seriously injured in Regent Park stabbing
Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com
Published Thursday, June 15, 2017 11:17PM EDT
A man believed to be in his late teens is seriously injured following a stabbing in Regent Park late Thursday.
It happened along Oak Street, between Regent and Sackville Street around 11 p.m.
The victim between 18 and 20-years-old was rushed to a local trauma with multiple stab wounds, Toronto paramedics say. There is no word on his current condition.
Police are investigating the incident.