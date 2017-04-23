

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A man has been taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries after a shooting in Rexdale.

The shooting happened at around 6:10 p.m. in the parking lot of a townhouse complex in the Martin Grove Road and Betteridge Lane area, Toronto police said.

According to reports from the scene, the victim was put into a car and driven away.

Minutes later, police received another call about a shooting victim in the Kipling Avenue and Dixon Road area.

Toronto police said they believe the victim from the first scene was driven a distance and then left in in an underground parking garage. He was found drifting in and out of consciousness and was rushed to hospital via emergency run.

There is no word so far on any arrests or suspect information.

Officers are currently looking for the shooter.